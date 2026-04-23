Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are being considered as middle-order prospects for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan, according to the Times of India. The report claimed that the team management believes that Jurel can be used as a pure batter, while Padikkal is being considered as a possible challenger for Sai Sudharsan at No. 3. When it comes to Gaikwad, the selectors reportedly feel that the Chennai Super Kings captain can be a good option against the turning ball in Indian conditions. The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will take place on June 6.

Padikkal has been quite impressive for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL 2026 while Dhruv Jurel has solidified his spot at No. 3 for Rajasthan Royals.

According to the report, BCCI is set to give priority to India's WTC campaign, despite the ODI World Cup 2027 also looming large. As a result, Jasprit Bumrah featuring in all of India's nine remaining WTC games is being considered, and he could be rested even from ODIs so that his workload can be managed.

"The attempt is to keep Bumrah fit enough to play all Tests. He is expected to play the four Tests in Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The challenge will be to keep him fresh for the five Tests at home against Australia," BCCI sources told TOI.

"The selectors won't mind resting him for some ODI series. He played T20 cricket after a gap of two years in the Asia Cup last September and still delivered," the sources added, as per the report.

According to the report, BCCI wants Bumrah to play all Tests as long as he is clinically fit.

India are set to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests in August 2026 and then tour New Zealand for two more Tests between October and December. India's WTC campaign will conclude with a marathon five-match home series against Australia between January and February 2027.

India are currently placed sixth in the WTC 2025-27 table, with four wins and four losses in nine games.

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