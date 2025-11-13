IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders endured a dramatic dip in form last season, finishing 8th on the points table, their worst-ever performance in IPL history. A campaign marked by inconsistency, misfiring batters, and an unsettled middle order has now pushed the franchise into a crucial rebuild ahead of the November 15 retention deadline for IPL 2026. With several senior players under the scanner, KKR are expected to take bold calls as they attempt to reset their squad and regain competitiveness next year.

KKR are almost certain to keep a few of their franchise pillars. Players such as Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy remain key to the squad's identity through their batting depth, spin control and experience. Retaining this core will give the team stability while they rebuild other areas.

Among the expected exits, Ajinkya Rahane too is under the scanner, not purely for his performances which were steady in patches but because KKR may now look for a younger, more dynamic option to reshape their top order and bring a fresh perspective into the batting group. While Rahane offered experience and composure, the franchise is believed to be prioritising youth, intent, and long-term planning ahead of IPL 2026, making his place uncertain. Also under scrutiny is Russell, who in 2025 played 13 matches, scored 167 runs at a strike rate of 163.73. While his strike-rate remained high, his overall impact dropped, making his position in the squad more vulnerable. Venkatesh Iyer is another name facing a possible exit after a tough 2025 season. His returns with the bat were inconsistent with a high economy rate of 23.75 cr that weakened KKR's balance. The franchise may move on from him to create space for a more effective all-round option.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Probable Retained Players: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy,

KKR's Probable Released Players: Andre Russell, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, Moeen Ali, Mayank Markande, Quinto de Kock, Rovman Powell, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Ramandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Luvnith Sisodia, Umran Malik