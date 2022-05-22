Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik and made a case for the speedster to be included in India's squad for the one-off Test in England as well as the ODI series there. Malik has troubled batters throughout IPL 2022 with his raw pace and picked 21 wickets from 13 matches so far, after being retained by SRH ahead of the mega auction in February. Gavaskar said that it isn't just his speed that is impressive but also his accuracy.

"Umran Malik has been very, very impressive with his speed but more than his speed, it's his accuracy that's impressed me the most," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Live'.

"A lot of guys who bowl at that speed tend to spray the ball around but Umran bowls very few wide deliveries," he explained.

"If he can control the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler because that will mean he'll be attacking the stumps all the time, and with his pace, it's not easy to hit straight," Gavaskar further said.

"If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he will be pretty much an unplayable bowler," the former India captain claimed.

"He's going to play for India," he predicted and went on to say "He should be in that Indian squad for the one-off Test and the ODI series against England."

India's one-off Test against England, which will serve as the fifth Test of the series that was left incomplete last year, will begin on July 1. India had a 2-1 series lead before the fifth and final match was called off due to a Covid outbreak in the visitors' camp.