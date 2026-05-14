Inter Milan won the Italian Cup on Wednesday after beating Lazio 2-0 and completing a domestic double alongside their 21st Serie A title. An Adam Marusic own goal and Lautaro Martinez's tap-in, both in the first half, gave Inter both a comfortable victory in Rome and a 10th Cup triumph. "We deserved the trophies after a good season," said Inter coach Cristian Chivu to Mediaset. "Winning the league and cup is never something you can take for granted. We're very happy." For Lazio it was another depressing note of a long, arduous season in which their hardcore supporters have boycotted home matches in protest at long-time owner Claudio Lotito's stewardship of the club.

Their fans did show up for the final, making a fair old racket until Martinez doubled Inter's lead in the 35th minute, and chanting "Lotito piece of shit" towards the final whistle.

But they will again be absent from the stands at weekend for the Rome derby in which their hated local rivals Roma could take a big step towards the Champions League.

"I'm disappointed for the boys, because morale is low at the moment, and for the fans who came back tonight, who came back in numbers tonight," said Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri.

"Tonight we just came up against a better team than us."

Just with the 3-0 stuffing dished out to Lazio on the same ground at the weekend, Inter cruised through the 90 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio barely laid a glove on Inter and from the moment Marcus Thuram's poorly timed header -- from Federico Dimarco's corner -- flicked home off Marusic in the 14th minute there only looked like being one winner.

Their fate was as good as sealed 20 minutes later when Nuno Tavares dawdled near the edge of own area and allowed Denzel Dumfries to pinch the ball and roll across to the awaiting Martinez.

Argentina strike Martinez, who has missed large chunks of this season with injuries, gobbled up the chance to push in his 22nd goal in all competitions this term.

An already one-sided final settled into a torpid pace in the second half as Inter easily held Lazio at bay, Luis Henrique missing a great chance to make it three with 20 minutes remaining when he flashed wide from close range Dimarco's volleyed low cross.

Shortly afterwards Boulaye Dia somehow tripped over his feet and bundled a a shot against Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez's head, summing up a hugely underwhelming performance from Lazio.

That was it for the major action, and Inter rode out the rest of the game in anticipation of the final whistle and the trophy ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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