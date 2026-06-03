In a significant development, the newly formed West Bengal government has decided to scale down the security cover of former Indian cricket team captain and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Sourav Ganguly. The decision was taken by the state's security wing following a comprehensive security reassessment and threat perception analysis. Ganguly's security had previously been upgraded from the "Y" category to "Z" in 2023.

Under the "Y" category security cover, Ganguly used to have three policemen from the Special Branch in his cordon, with an equal number of law enforcers guarding his Behala residence. The subsequent "Z" category arrangement saw the Indian cricket icon protected by a team of 8 to 10 police personnel. However, that upgrade has now been rolled back.

Why Was Ganguly's Security Downgraded?

The high-level "Z" category security arrangement was originally granted to Ganguly after a routine administrative evaluation. This tier provided him with a dedicated team of personnel stationed at his Behala residence, while armed escorts accompanied him during all travel within the state.

However, under the state's new security protocols, Ganguly's updated threat assessment does not warrant "Z" category protection. Although the retired cricketer will continue to receive necessary police protection, the extensive VIP cordon, stationary home guards, and dedicated personal security officers (PSOs) allotted under the "Z" category have been scaled down.

State officials clarified that the reduction in Ganguly's security is not an isolated decision, but rather part of a state-wide restructuring of VIP security protocols.

It has also been reported that the primary objective of this administrative overhaul is to align protective deployments strictly with an individual's active constitutional role, official status, and updated threat assessment. At present, Ganguly does not fall into a category where his potential threat level requires "Z" category protection.

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