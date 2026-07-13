After getting thrashed in two T20I series against Ireland and England, the Indian cricket team shifts focus to ODIs. The three-ODI series, which begins on Tuesday at Edgbaston, Birmingham, is part of India's preparation for the 2027 World Cup. Two players who are in maximum focus as India's plans shape up for the marquee event are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the ODI series, Gill could be seen having a lengthy discussion with Kohli. At the pre-match press conference, Gill was asked about the discussion, and he all but confirmed that Kohli is firmly in India's 2027 World Cup plans.

"We were talking about the combination. Which combination would be best for us, which players are there who may not be in the team right now but can help us in the future, which bowlers, which all-rounders, which spinners. We were talking about all of that," Gill said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Speaking about the senior members of the squad, Gill said, "Virat bhai (Kohli) and Rohit bhai (Sharma) have been the backbone of the Indian batting line-up for the past decade. They remain a very integral part of our team. The experience and skill they bring are obviously very valuable.

"Our preparation for the (2027) World Cup is very different. Our mindset is to see what kind of combination we can try. The wickets we are likely to get in South Africa will be similar to what we get here, so this is a very important series for us," he added.

Gill also revealed there is a plan in place to expand the pool of players before the World Cup.

"I don't think there are any concerning areas. It's not like we have an unsettled XI. But you have to give chances to new players. The more experience they get in pressure situations and the more they perform, the better it will be for us before the World Cup," he said.

Fully aware that the ODI team has some members who were part of the T20I series, Gill said it won't have any bearing on the psyche.

"I don't think it will have any impact. It's a different format, a different team and a different goal. It's a different atmosphere and it will be a different feeling," he said

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