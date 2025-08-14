Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been facing criticism for the last few months. Once considered a power duo in Pakistan cricket, their stocks have dipped after Pakistan's recent poor performances in ICC events — the 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Now, after Pakistan's latest 202-run loss to the West Indies, the two have been at the receiving end of some brutal criticism. The West Indies broke a drought of 34 years with an emphatic 202-run, series-clinching victory over Pakistan in Trinidad on Tuesday, according to the ICC website.

Skipper Shai Hope led from the front with an unbeaten innings of 120 to help the West Indies post 294/6, and pacer Jayden Seales collected six wickets in reply as Pakistan were bundled out for just 92, ensuring the home side registered a 2-1 series triumph.

It was also the fourth-largest victory (by runs) by the West Indies in men's ODI cricket, and Hope said there were plenty of positives for his side to take from the match and the series. Babar Azam was out for 9 in that match, while Rizwan was dismissed for 0.

“They're not living up to the performances they produced at the beginning of their careers. Ab inse bas advertisements kara lo (Let them just do ads now),” Basit Ali said on The Game Plan.

“They don't listen to the coaches. Whatever the batting coaches say, they just keep pretending to listen. They need someone who can give them a wake-up call, like Inzamam, Yousuf, or Younis Khan. And they know there's no one who would do that, because they didn't let anyone do it before.”

Basit added that Babar needs to put his ego aside, but Kamran Akmal defended the former Pakistan captain.

“I can guarantee that I haven't seen ego in him. He respects his family and meets everyone respectfully. But what I want from him is that, when he enters the field, he doesn't act bigger than the game. Prioritise Pakistan. The investments he made in some players during his tenure as Pakistan captain didn't favour the country, either,” said Akmal.