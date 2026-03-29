England's Test skipper Ben Stokes was initially expected to return to competitive cricket early next month, but now appears set for a longer recovery period. In February of this year, Stokes was struck in the face while assisting in the nets. This resulted in a broken cheekbone and forced Stokes to undergo surgery for the same, according to the ICC website. The all-rounder has been out of international action since the end of the Ashes series in Australia. He had also suffered a groin injury in the final Ashes Test.

Stokes was expected to return to competitive cricket sooner with his county Durham, but is now expected to miss much of the cricket action in the coming weeks, with a return expected in May.

Speaking at Durham's pre-season media day, coach Ryan Campbell relayed the news on the delay.

"He was going to play the first game. He's been training so hard to be ready, but we have to wait for the specialists to clear him," Campbell said.

Campbell was, however, relieved that Stokes survived what could have been an even graver injury concern.

"[The incident] was so, so much worse than you'd think. The ball was hit so hard, and we are just lucky he got away with it. A couple of centimetres, a different way it hits him in the eye, and it could have been very different," Campbell added.

Stokes had recently taken to social media to reiterate his commitment and passion towards English cricket. Campbell believed that the 4-1 Ashes drubbing in Australia had left Stokes hungrier for success.

"He has a lot to prove. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know the Ashes didn't go so well. He is a proud man who wants England to be the best team in the world. I have no doubt the Ashes knocked him for six. He was gutted, but now he has taken a breath. It is exciting for England to see what he is putting himself through to get ready because that boy can play," Campbell concluded.

England's next Test outing is against New Zealand, starting 4 June at Lord's.

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