Bangladesh have been dealt a major setback ahead of their two-match Test series against Australia after fast bowler Nahid Rana was ruled out with a side strain, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday. The 23-year-old sustained a Grade 2 strain on his left side during the second T20I against Zimbabwe on July 17. Medical scans later confirmed the extent of the injury, with the BCB estimating a recovery period of six to eight weeks, effectively ending his chances of featuring in the upcoming World Test Championship fixtures.

"Fast bowler Nahid Rana has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Australia after sustaining a left side strain. He is expected to require approximately four weeks for tissue healing, followed by a further two to four weeks of bowling workload progression," the BCB said in a medical update.

Rana's absence is a significant blow for Bangladesh, with the young pacer establishing himself as one of the side's most promising fast-bowling prospects over the past year.

There was some encouraging news for the visitors, however, as left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam continues to make progress in his recovery from a Grade 1 left hamstring injury suffered during the Zimbabwe tour.

According to the BCB, Shoriful is expected to resume bowling on July 29 before undergoing a fitness assessment around August 12. Although he is unlikely to be fit for the opening Test in Darwin, the pacer remains in contention for the second match in Mackay if he receives medical clearance.

Bangladesh are also optimistic about wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who is recovering from a left calf injury. Litton is scheduled to begin running and conditioning drills from July 28 and will undergo a fitness assessment around August 13. If his recovery stays on track, he could be available for selection for the second Test.

Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in Australia early next month before playing a three-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Darwin from August 3. The practice fixture will serve as the team's final preparation ahead of the opening Test, which begins in Darwin on August 13, with the second Test to follow in Mackay as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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