India will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, starting on August 15 in Galle. This will mark the first Test series between the two sides on Sri Lankan soil in almost nine years, with India having beaten Sri Lanka 3-0 under Virat Kohli's leadership in 2017. However, India will be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah due to injury, while batter Sai Sudharsan's participation remains subject to fitness clearance. Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar are the other two players set to miss the tour due to injury setbacks.

India and Sri Lanka are fifth and sixth, respectively, in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with the series considered crucial to both sides' hopes of reaching the WTC final.

Let's take a look at India's Test record in Sri Lanka ahead of the two match series

Overall record: 9 wins, 7 defeats and 8 draws (24 matches).

Highest team total: 707/10 in 225.2 overs at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo (July 2010).

Lowest team total: 112/10 in 49.5 overs at Galle International Cricket Stadium (August 2015).

Largest victory by an innings: India won by an innings and 171 runs in Pallekele (August 2017).

Largest victory by runs: India crushed Sri Lanka by 304 runs in Galle (July 2017).

Narrowest victory by runs: India defeated Sri Lanka by 117 runs at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo (August-September 2015).

Closest victory by wickets: India won by 5 wickets (Target: 257) at Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium in Colombo (August 2010).

Leading run-scorer: 1,155 runs in 12 Tests by Sachin Tendulkar.

Highest individual score: 203 runs from 347 balls by Sachin Tendulkar at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo (July 2010).

Best batting average (minimum 5 Tests): 692 runs in 11 innings of six matches by Virender Sehwag.

Most centuries: 5 hundreds in 12 matches by Sachin Tendulkar.

Most half-centuries: 4 fifties each by Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.

Most ducks recorded: 3 ducks each by Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma.

Most sixes struck: 10 maximums in 3 Tests by Hardik Pandya.

Most runs in a single series: 390 runs by Sachin Tendulkar in three matches during India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2010.

Leading wicket-taker: 38 wickets in six matches by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Best innings bowling figures: 6/46 in 13.4 overs by Ravichandran Ashwin in Galle (August 2015).

Best match bowling figures: 10/153 in 54.3 overs by Harbhajan Singh in Galle (July-August 2008).

Most five-wicket hauls: 3 fifers in six Tests by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Most 10-wicket match hauls: 1 10-fer each by Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh.

Most wickets in a series: 21 wickets in three matches by Ravichandran Ashwin during India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2015.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: 13 (10 catches and 3 stumpings) by Wriddhiman Saha in five matches.

Most catches: 18 catches in six Tests by Ajinkya Rahane.

Highest partnership: 256 runs for the fifth wicket between Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo (July 2010).

Most Tests played: 12 matches each by Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Most Tests as captain: 6 matches by Virat Kohli (5 wins and 1 defeat).

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