India's Blind Cricket Team Best In The World, Says England Captain Ed Hossell

A cricket tri-series is currently on, with the blind cricket teams of India, Sri Lanka and England taking part. The first matches were held in Bengaluru. India won the latest match against England and they are the superior team according to England captain Ed Hossell. He told NDTV, "The Indian guys are so talented. India are probably the best in the world. Sri Lanka vying for that second place. And we are tying to envelop as much as we can to match them. We don't get crowds like this back in England. The crowds, the support we've received, it has been amazing."

Martin Dean, England team manager, said, "The England team has had a long journey here. I don't think they are getting better. Individually, they are putting in good performances. As a team by the end of the series we will be better."

The Indian team may do even better with more support.

Mahantesh, President of Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI), told NDTV, "In the last few years, the popularity of blind cricket in India has grown. The visually impaired love cricket like any Indian. On behalf of CABI, I request BCCI, governments to come forward and recognise and let this reach more visually impaired people. To give them an opportunity to play and demonstrate that they are also capable."

"Why can't visually impaired cricketers get the same recognition, so that they become celebrities, they feel proud."

There is hope for land from the Karnataka government for a permanent ground. Also needed -- more funding, volunteers and coaches.

Ajay Kumar Reddy, India captain said, "We are enjoying lot - same enjoyment and passion as normal players. From 2017 we are getting a lot of support. We need proper grounds for regular practice."

The next six matches of the tri-series will be played in Goa and will be followed by an India vs Sri Lanka bilateral series.

Mahantesh said, "We want to come out with a regular calendar so that people in India and abroad know when blind cricket is happening."

Ed Hossell has a message for the Indian public.

"Just come and watch. Come and enjoy it. You saw how great India played. I think it is a fantastic game. Disability or not," he said.