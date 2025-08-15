The Indian squad for the Asia Cup T20, to be announced on Tuesday, could present a tricky challenge for Ajit Agarkar's selection panel, with some tough calls expected. While Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill's place and designation in the squad remain a hot talking point, the position of Rinku Singh in the 15-member squad is also under scrutiny. Rinku became the toast of the nation a few years back when he hit five consecutive sixes off a Yash Dayal over to win an IPL game for Kolkata Knight Riders and had since been looked upon as a designated finisher in the Indian team.

However Rinku's career graph has seen a bit a decline since he failed to make it to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup (he was on stand by).

A low-key 2024 IPL, where he faced only 113 balls, and a similar 2025 season (134 balls) hinted at a reduced role.

Interestingly, in 2024, it was Gambhir who was the mentor and chief strategist of KKR.

The manner in which the erstwhile think-tank chief of KKR used Rinku was indicative that the Aligarh southpaw's role in his scheme of things was very limited.

Going by the fight for each batting slot, one can't say with a degree of certainty that Rinku is an automatic choice going into the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

But if only Asia Cup T20 is factored in at the moment, Rinku's position looks a bit untenable at the moment.

If all are fit and available, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (batter-keeper), Tilak Varma, skipper Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are automatic selections in top-five.

Now with Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, two players with proven IPL records are back in the mix, the selectors will have to make some compromise with regards to one or two slots.

And this is pretty clear that at least in this Asia Cup, both Gill and Jaiswal wouldn't be in the same squad till Abhishek and Sanju are automatic choices.

"We often hear people saying, one should pick so and so but no one would be able to definitively tell us 'in place of whom'? Shreyas Iyer has 600 runs at a strike-rate of 180 but he bats in top four. Where is the place for him. Even as you include Shubman as he is flavour of the season, where do you cut corners," a former national selector told PTI.

"You can't disturb your top five right now and also pick Shubman. And if you pick Shubman now, obviously the Test captain and IPL team captain won't sit out."

"So where do you make the compromise? I only see Rinku's spot being iffy as he isn't required as much some of the top order batters. And mind it, we aren't even talking about Jaiswal," the former selector, who also played for India, said.

The logic could be even if Rinku is compromised, there would still be a Shivam Dube (as Nitish Reddy is unlikely to get fit) and a Jitesh Sharma (second keeper), who could well play that finisher's role.

Not to forget both are multi-dimensional players -- Jitesh can keep and Shivam can slip in an over or two as and when required.

In Gambhir's set-up, one dimensional cricketers in the middle and lower order are a bit of passe and hence all eyes will be on Rinku's position in the squad.