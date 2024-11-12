India's decision to not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 has further intensified the tensions between the two countries. The two teams have not played a bilateral series in more than a decade due to the political tensions and although Pakistan did travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian government did not take the same decision. Earlier, India proposed a 'hybrid' plan where the national side played all their matches in Dubai but it was ultimately rejected by Pakistan.

According to Geo News, India's decision can have deep ramifications as Pakistan are prepared to withdraw from playing against India in any international competition. India have formally communicated their wish to host the 2036 Olympics but the report says that Pakistan will be lobbying against it.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board will seek clarity from the ICC on hosting of the Champions Trophy since they have only been intimated that India will not travel for the tournament but there was no word on the hybrid model being proposed.

The PCB was told by the ICC that BCCI won't send its team to Pakistan after the decision was communicated to the world governing body.

"There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now," a reliable PCB source said.

A hybrid model was followed during the Asia Cup last year, when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka while other matches were played in Pakistan.

It is being speculated that Dubai can host India's matches in the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in February next year.

"An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which the Board wanted clarifications from the ICC on the Indian decision," the source said.

"As of now, the entire situation is being gauged by the PCB. No decision has been taken on the next step. Yes the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required."

(With PTI inputs)