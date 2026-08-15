Coach Gary Kirsten, who was in charge when India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, has backed Gautam Gambhir amid criticism. The India head coach has been under the scanner for the team's poor performances, especially in Test and T20Is. Under Gambhir, the team suffered whitewashes at the hands of New Zealand and South Africa. Of late, the Indian cricket team was clean swept by Ireland in a two-match T20I series before being outplayed by England by a 4-0 margin in yet another disappointing outing in the format.

Kirsten said he enjoyed working with Gambhir during his stint as India coach. He added that he was confident of Gambhir's success as a coach as well.

"He's a fantastic coach. He's had incredible success. He has won a T20 World Cup (2026) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2025). He's also had success in the IPL (Gambhir was the team mentor for the 2024 IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders). His record speaks for itself. I really enjoyed working with him when he was a player. He's a smart cricketer and I knew he'd have success as a coach," Kirsten told Times of India.

Kirsten coached India from 2008 to 2011, which included the World Cup glory that saw the side defeat Sri Lanka in the final to clinch the prestigious trophy after a wait of 28 years. Gambhir, who was active as an international cricketer from 2003 to 2016, also played under Kirsten's coaching.

"It was a great three years and a privileged one to work with Indian players. There was a lot of skill in that dressing room. What I appreciated was that they accepted me into their space and felt I could add value," Kirsten added.

In April this year, Kirsten took over the role of head coach for the Sri Lanka national team. "I've approached the Sri Lankan role with the same seriousness," he said.

India and Sri Lanka are set to play a two-match Test series, starting August 15 in Galle. The second and final game of the series will begin on August 23 in Colombo.

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