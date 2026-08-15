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Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates
Australia vs Bangladesh LIVE Score Updates, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh begin Day 3 with a massive first innings lead of 153, with four wickets still in hand, against hosts Australia.
AUS vs BAN 1st Test LIVE Score Updates© AFP
Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh will aim to achieve a lead of more than 200 and take a giant leap towards victory when they resume play against hosts Australia in the first Test in Darwin. The visitors have dominated the first two days of play, and ended Day 2 on 351/6, with a lead of 153 runs over Australia's first innings total. Tanzid Hasan Tamim slammed a sensational century (101), while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also contributed a brilliant 84. Now, the onus lies on Mehidy Hasan Miraz and the Bangladesh tail to extend their advantage. Australia must dominate Day 3 in order to keep their fading hopes of victory intact. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Bangladesh in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2026, Aug 13, 2026
Day 3 | Morning Session
AUS
198
BAN
398/8 (128.0)
Marrara Stadium, Darwin
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.11
Batsman
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
52 (128)
Taskin Ahmed
6* (16)
Bowler
Pat Cummins
67/1 (25)
Nathan Lyon
93/1 (28)
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AUS vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates
No run, played towards square leg.
Pat bowls another short one, wide of off, Miraz cuts this short of third man fielder for a single. BANGLADESH LEAD BY 200!
Short and wide of off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz arches back and leaves it.
Back of a length, around off, Miraz cuts this flat to the left of deep point for no run.
Hard length, on off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz punches this covers for no run.
Good length, around off, Taskin Ahmed cuts this to point and rotates the strike.
Short and around leg, Miraz moves away to his leg side and leaves it.
10th half-century for Miraz in Test cricket. Full and on middle and leg, Miraz punches this down the track to long on for a couple to raise his bat for his half-century. What a defiant knock it has been by the Bangladesh allrounder! He is steering Bangladesh towards 400 and calmly marshalling the lower order.
NO BALL! Hard length, on off, Miraz dabs this to gully for a dot. Starc has overstepped and he'll have to reload this.
Low full toss, on off, Taskin Ahmed drives this through covers for a single.
Back of a length, around middle and leg, Taskin Ahmed goes for a wild swing across the line but misses out.
Full and on off, Taskin drives this grounded to the left of mid off.
FOUR! Up and over for four more. On a length, outside off, Taskin Ahmed stays leg side to the line of the ball and swings at it. Gets it sliced over gully for a boundary.
A short spell for Lyon then. Mitchell Starc returns back into the attack. His bowling figures are 25-3-71-2 so far.
FOUR! Miraz finds the fence to close out the over. Pitched up, wide of off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes down on a knee and slices this past the right of Lyon at deep point for a boundary. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves to 49.
WIDE! Full and way too wide around off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz leaves it. Wided.
Bumper, around off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes for a wild pull but misses out. Signs of frustration from Miraz here.
Pat peppers the short length again, on off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz dabs this to backward point on the bounce.
Short and on off, Miraz once again misses out on playing the upper-cut.
NO BALL! Big one from Cummins as he oversteps. Short and around off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz looks for another upper cut but gets it away from the inner portion of his bat towards deep third for a couple.