Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: Bangladesh will aim to achieve a lead of more than 200 and take a giant leap towards victory when they resume play against hosts Australia in the first Test in Darwin. The visitors have dominated the first two days of play, and ended Day 2 on 351/6, with a lead of 153 runs over Australia's first innings total. Tanzid Hasan Tamim slammed a sensational century (101), while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also contributed a brilliant 84. Now, the onus lies on Mehidy Hasan Miraz and the Bangladesh tail to extend their advantage. Australia must dominate Day 3 in order to keep their fading hopes of victory intact. (Live Scorecard)

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