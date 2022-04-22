England all-rounder Sam Curran opted out of IPL 2022 due to his rehabilitation from a back injury, which also saw him miss out on the T20 World Cup last year. The 23-year-old also revealed earlier to fans that he was sad to not enter the mega auction this year. Speaking to South London Press, he explained his decision to skip IPL 2022 and revealed that he "was gutted".

"I was gutted not to go to the IPL," he said.

"It was hard to take, but it was the sensible thing to do - to concentrate on playing for Surrey and getting back ready to play some red-ball cricket, which is something I haven't done for a while with Surrey."

"I probably could have gone to the IPL, but the advice was for my back to heal properly. If I had gone and got injured I would have been angry at myself, and it would have been a question of rolling the dice."

"But you learn so much from all the players there, guys who have played at that level for a long time. I certainly felt my game has improved from playing in the IPL," he further added.

The Englishman has played 32 IPL matches since making his debut in 2019, registering 337 runs with a high score of 55 not out. He has also taken 32 wickets, including a four-wicket haul.