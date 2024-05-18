The RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 game had all the drama that is worthy of such a mega clash. The game is a straight knockout between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings for the final spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs. CSK are on 14 points from 13 matches (Net Run-rate +0.528) while RCB are on 12 points from 13 games (NRR +0.387). So, far Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the playoffs. It leaves only one spot.

The RCB vs CSK saw a controversial moment when Faf du Plessis was given run out at the non-striker's end. It happened on the final ball of the 13th over by CSK's Mitchell Santner. An appeal for a run out at the bowler's end followed with Faf Du Plessis the player in question.

Santner got a fingertip to intercept Rajat Patidar's shot when Faf was backing up. Umpire Michael Gough took his time concluded that the bat was in the air. Faf was not at all happy as he kept saying something on the way back to the dug-out.

Man. How can this be a runout!

Faf du Plessis has been clearly Robbed !#RCBVsCSK pic.twitter.com/DEYFpLG5b6 — Vinith (@Vinith1031) May 18, 2024

Either CSK or RCB will grab the final IPl play-off spot. And the RCB vs CSK match in Bengaluru on Saturday will decide the result. With RCB batting first, the equation is simple. RCB have to defeat CSK by 18 runs to surpass the latter's higher run-rate. For CSK, even if they lose, the losing margin must be less than 18 for them to advance. A win, however narrow it may be, will see them through.

A washout due to a huge rain threat would mean RCB, who are on a five-match winning streak, would be out of the competition and CSK would book their spot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner replaced Moeen Ali in Chennai Super Kings' playing eleven as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

With IANS inputs