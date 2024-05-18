Rain and weather, as expected, has impacted the much-awaited RCB vs CSK IPL 2024. Heavy showers in Bengaluru, forced play to stop just when Royal Challengers Bengaluru was starting to flourish against Chennai Super Kings. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field first. CSK are on 14 points from 13 matches (Net Run-rate +0.528) while RCB are on 12 points from 13 games (NRR +0.387). So, far Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the playoffs. It leaves only one spot in the playoffs.

RCB need to win the match against CSK to bolster their hopes of a title finish. It is not just a win but by a certain margin to better their net run-rate than the defending champions.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai hold 14 points in 13 games and currently occupying fourth spot in the points table. A win against RCB will make them the final team to progress to playoffs.

However, they can still qualify even after losing the match on the basis of net run rate (NRR). CSK need to minimise the losing margin to keep their NRR intact.

There is also a possibility of a washout as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Chennai on Friday and Saturday (match day).

In case of a washout or a truncated match, the scenarios will favour the hosts more than RCB. Both teams will get a point each in case of no result while if the overs are reduced, RCB will find it difficult to support their NRR even after a win.

With IANS inputs