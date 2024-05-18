Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis talked about MS Dhoni's retirement and said people have been talking about the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper's last match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the past six years. The Southern derby can't get more exciting since both teams are keeping an eye for a ticket to the playoffs. The Bengaluru-based franchise will take on CSK in their upcoming match of IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

In IPL 2024, Dhoni played 13 matches and 8 innings in which he scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 226.67. In the 17th season of IPL, the 42-year-old hammered 11 fours and 12 sixes.

In a video shared on RCB's official social media handle, Du Plessis said the main conversation is about what they do in their team.

"People have been talking about MS Dhoni retiring for six years, so it doesn't really change. The conversation is about what we do in our team," Du Plessis said.

Talking about RCB's match against CSK in Bengaluru, he added it would be a great occasion to play in front of their home fans even though there will be a lot of yellow fans.

"It'd be a great occasion, honestly, at home, in front of our fans, there will also be a lot of yellow fans but it's gonna be a great occasion. But yeah, we are just nice and calm and relaxed and looking forward to the game," he added.

Currently in IPL 2024 standings, the Bengaluru-based franchise stand in seventh place with 12 points and have a +0.387. In the 17th season of the tournament, RCB won 6 matches after playing 13 games.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK hold fourth place with 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.528 after winning 7 of 13 matches.

To replace the Super Kings in the top four and qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB need to win the match on Saturday by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200.