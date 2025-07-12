Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs England Women, 5th T20I LIVE Score Updates
India vs England, 5th Women's T20I Live Scorecard Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are aiming to seal a massive 4-1 series win over England.
IND-W vs ENG-W, 5th T20I Live Scorecard Updates© BCCI
India Women vs England Women, 5th T20I LIVE Score Updates: The Indian women's cricket team will be hoping to wrap up a convincing 4-1 series victory when they take on England in the final T20I of the five-match series. India have already clinched the series, winning the first, second and fourth T20Is. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has already slammed a century in the series, while good contributions have been made by batters like Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur. Left-arm spinners Radha Yadav and Shree Charani have also made their mark in the series. India take on England in a three-match ODI series after this, and will be hoping to enter that with confidence. (Live Scorecard)
5th T20I, India Women in England, 5 T20I Series, 2025, Jul 12, 2025
Play In Progress
ENG-W
IND-W
33/2 (4.2)
Edgbaston, Birmingham
England Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.62
Batsman
Shafali Verma
19* (10)
Harmanpreet Kaur
3 (5)
Bowler
Em Arlott
10/1 (1.2)
Sophie Ecclestone
10/0 (1)
Four!
Verma charges down and Smith drags her line on the leg side, Verma plays it to long on for a single.
Tossed up, shaping on middle and leg. Verma gets to the pitch of it and punches it to mid off.
Very full and on middle, Harmanpreet Kaur drills it to long on for a single. She is off the mark.
Harmanpreet Kaur comes in next.
OUT! BOWLED! Linsey Smith strikes now! Perfect start for the hosts. Linsey Smith flights it through the air, slightly short and angling on middle, Jemimah Rodrigues goes back to cut but the ball stays low, rolls past and hits the stumps.
Tossed up full and around off. Jemimah Rodrigues presses forward and blocks.
Linsey Smith starts with a fuller ball, shaping on the pads. Jemimah Rodrigues misses her flick. Not given as a wide.
FOUR! IN THE GAP! Issy Wong goes slightly short and just outside off. Verma picks the length, skips down and slaps it through cover-point for a boundary.
Jemimah Rodrigues uses her feet and clips this full ball to mid-wicket for a single.
Touch fuller and on middle, shapes away. Jemimah Rodrigues defends it to cover.
Bowls it very full and on middle. Verma flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Wide! Spills it full and down the leg side. Verma misses her flick.
FOUR! Nicely played! Issy Wong bowls it full and on middle and leg, Verma comes down the track and lofts it over mid on and it rolls to the fence. She is off the mark.
A good length delivery, outside off, Verma drops it to short third man.
Issy Wong to bowl from the other end. Also, Jemimah Rodrigues walks to the middle.
OUT! GONE! Smriti Mandhana has to depart! Fine, fine delivery! A slower bumper on middle, into the surface and sits in front of Smriti Mandhana who slashes it straight in the hands of Linsey Smith at point. A simple catch.
Em Arlott comes around the wicket and bowls it full on leg, Smriti Mandhana knocks it to mid off.
FOUR! Helped away! Good shot! Short in length and on the hips. Smriti Mandhana pulls it to deep square leg. The fielder runs to her left, dives but to no avail.
FOUR! India Women are underway! She is in red-hot form! No second invitation to go big. Overpitched and around off. Smriti Mandhana steps across and heaves it to long on for a boundary.