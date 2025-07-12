India Women vs England Women, 5th T20I LIVE Score Updates: The Indian women's cricket team will be hoping to wrap up a convincing 4-1 series victory when they take on England in the final T20I of the five-match series. India have already clinched the series, winning the first, second and fourth T20Is. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has already slammed a century in the series, while good contributions have been made by batters like Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur. Left-arm spinners Radha Yadav and Shree Charani have also made their mark in the series. India take on England in a three-match ODI series after this, and will be hoping to enter that with confidence. (Live Scorecard)