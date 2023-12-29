India Women and Australia Women will go head-to-head in the second match of Australia Women's tour of India, 3 ODI Series 2023/24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, December 30. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST. Harmanpreet Kaur's India Women were handed a six-wicket loss by Australia in the first ODI. The hosts will look to win the upcoming second ODI to keep the series alive.

Wankhede Stadium ODI records

Win/loss record

India Women have contested in 6 matches at the Wankhede Stadium. They have won 2 of these games and lost 3 whereas 1 game concluded with no result.

On the other hand, Australia Women have played 3 matches at the venue, winning two, meanwhile, 1 match yielded no result.

Average score

India Women average 164 runs when playing an ODI match at the ground.

Meanwhile, the average score of Australia Women at the Wankhede Stadium is 239 runs.

Highest score

India women's highest score stands at 282/8 in 50 overs, made against Australia Women in 2023. Australia Women beat India women by 6 wickets.

Whereas, the highest total for Australia women on the same ground came against India women in 2012, when they put together 300/7. Australia women beat India women by 221 Runs.

Lowest score

India Women's lowest score when playing at the Wankhede Stadium is 175/10, made against Australia Women in 2012.

India Women vs Australia Women ODI record at Wankhede Stadium

Head-to-head:India Women and Australia Women have faced each other on 2 occasions at Wankhede Stadium. Australia Women have had the upper hand in 2 games.

Highest score: The highest score for an India Women vs Australia Women match at Wankhede Stadium is 300/7 made by Australia Women in 2012.

India Women vs Australia Women head-to-head record in ODI

India Women and Australia Women have battled against each other on 50 occasions in ODIs. While India Women have won 10 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious in 40 instances.

The last 5 ODI contests have seen India Women win on 1 occasion and Australia Women 4 times. The highest score in these 5 matches is 332 by Australia Women while the lowest has been 225 by India Women.

India Women vs Australia Women prediction

Australia Women have won four of the last 5 matches against India Women and will go into this clash as the favourites.