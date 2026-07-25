India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India look to clinch the three-match series as they take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I match in Harare on Saturday. It was the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi show in the first T20I as India clinched the encounter by 7 wickets. The 15-year-old sensation slammed 50 off just 19 deliveries as India chased out the 126-run target with more than 6 overs to spare. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan also played crucial knocks. In bowling, Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav were the top performers as they took two wickets each and conceded less than 20 runs.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 25.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match for free?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports. Free telecast will also be there on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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