India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: 2-0 up in the series, India look to complete a clean sweep as they take on West Indies in the third ODI of the 3-match series in New Chandigarh. It has been a top-order-heavy performance from India, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scoring a mountain of runs. The series, so far, has been all about batters' prowess, something that India head coach Gautam Gambhir hasn't been too happy about. As the third ODI begins, there will be a special focus on the nature of the pitch, especially as the Indian team looks to test its bowling options and prepare them for the ODI World Cup in South Africa next year. For West Indies, there's nothing to lose in this contest.

When will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on Saturday, October 03.

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, New Chandigarh.

What time will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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