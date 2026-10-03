Left-handed batter Ravichandran Smaran struck an unbeaten 126 to orchestrate a stunning recovery for the Rest of India as they went from a precarious 197/8 to 306/8 at stumps on Day Three of the Irani Cup match against Jammu & Kashmir at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium on Saturday. Partnering tailender Mukesh Choudhary in an unbroken 109-run ninth-wicket stand, Smaran's aggressive century helped the Rest of India erase a 41-run first-innings deficit and push their overall lead to a substantial 265 runs. Resuming from 24/1, the Rest of India weathered an attritional opening session before losing top-order wickets in quick succession after lunch. Opener Sanat Sangwan anchored the early resistance with a patient 141-ball 55, while promoted bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain contributed 25.

But Jammu & Kashmir's bowling attack threatened to seize complete control. Right-arm pacer Umar Nazir Mir and off-spinner Sahil Lotra spearheaded the charge, picking up three wickets apiece to dismantle the middle order.

Nazir made crucial breakthroughs by removing Sangwan, Jain and Sarfaraz Khan, while Lotra exploited the turning pitch by taking 3/71 across 26 disciplined overs. Lotra accounted for Manav Suthar, Akash Deep and skipper Rishabh Pant, who batted at No. 8 due to fever and fell for eight after being trapped lbw by the off-spinner.

When Akash Deep's dismissal left the Rest of India reeling at 197/8, J&K looked set for a swift end to the innings. But Smaran, the new Karnataka captain and the leading run-scorer in last season's Ranji Trophy Elite competition, stood firm. Much like Karnataka legend Rahul Dravid, Smaran proved immovable, frustrating the hosts' bowlers with his resilience and patience.

Along the way, he put on an Irani Cup record partnership for the ninth wicket with Choudhary, who remained resolute while facing 47 balls for his unbeaten nine runs. It also helped the Rest of India that J&K's bowlers struggled with front-foot discipline throughout the day, overstepping 21 times during the innings.

Nazir was the primary offender, taking his match tally of no-balls to 22 and giving Smaran a reprieve on 104 when he was caught off an overstepping delivery. J&K's decision to adopt defensive fields allowed Smaran to comfortably farm the strike as he smashed 26 runs off 18 deliveries after reaching his hundred to shift the pressure back onto the hosts.

With two wickets still in hand and a lead in excess of 250, the Rest of India hold a commanding position heading into the penultimate day of the match. With the pitch set to deteriorate at the picturesque venue, the stage is set for a tantalising Day Four.

Brief Scores: Rest of India 237 and 306/8 in 94 overs (Ravichandran Smaran 126 not out, Sanat Sangwan 55; Sahil Lotra 3/71, Umar Nazir Mir 3/87) lead Jammu & Kashmir 278 by 265 runs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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