Former cricketer and member of India's 1983 ODI World Cup-winning team, Madan Lal, hailed the Indian men's Asian Games 2026 gold-medal triumph over Pakistan as a significant achievement for Indian cricket. He highlighted the importance of cricket's inclusion in the Olympics, saying the global platform would further enhance the team's profile and provide greater exposure. Madan Lal also praised the squad's experience and urged the players to maintain their current approach and continue performing at the highest level. "Cricket was included for the first time, and our team is certainly stronger than Pakistan's. It seemed likely we would win, though in T20 cricket, you never know who might come out on top. But it was a good match.

"Winning the Asian Games paves the way for Olympic participation, which is a massive achievement in itself, given the magnitude of the Olympics. The Olympics also greatly enhance the team's, in this case the Indian team's, reputation, as it is a global event featuring the very best teams from around the world.

"They should just keep playing the way they are currently playing. They possess a great deal of experience," Madan Lal told ANI in New Delhi on Saturday.

Following the women's team's triumph, India's men also defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the gold-medal clash at the Asian Games on Saturday, with stellar performances from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel powering the team to victory.

Chasing a massive target of 212, Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz stood out as a lone warrior, smashing 96 off just 51 balls. However, India's bowlers kept the pressure on, with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube claiming two wickets each.

Earlier, India posted a commanding 211/6 in 20 overs in the men's cricket final of the 2026 Asian Games in Nisshin on Saturday. Opener Abhishek Sharma provided a blazing start with 61 off 28 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls and Shivam Dube contributed a quickfire 27 off 14 balls, powering India past the 200-run mark.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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