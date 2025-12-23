India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: India take on Sri Lanka in the second women's T20I. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be aiming to extend their lead to 2-0, having won the first T20I in convincing fashion. The hosts chased down a target of 122 with 5.2 overs to spare. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the show, slamming an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls to guide India to victory. Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma and debutant Vaishnavi Sharma shone with the ball. All eyes will be on the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma heading into the second T20I.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, 2nd Women's T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I will take place on Tuesday, December 23.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I live telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Women's T20I will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)