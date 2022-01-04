Shardul Thakur on Tuesday bagged his maiden five-for in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. With India in desperate search for a breakthrough on Day 2, Shardul took five wickets to leave South Africa seven down. After taking three wickets in the morning session, the 30-year-old added a couple more to take his tally to five during the second session.

He dismissed Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma, respectively, on his way to registering his first Test five-for. His exploits have got India back in the mix after the South African batters had put on a gritty batting display.

South Africa are currently seven wickets down against India on Day 2, trailing the visitors by handful of runs.

Mohammed Shami has also bagged two wickets in the match, so far.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 202 in the first innings, courtesy some a disciplined bowling display from the South African pacers on Day 1.

KL Rahul top-scored with a fine fifty, while Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a much-needed 46.

Marco Jansen took four for 34 while Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Oliver took three wickets each for the Proteas.

The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the first Test in Centurion by 113 runs.

The third and final Test will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town from January 11-15.