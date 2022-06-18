The 37-year-old Dinesh Karthik continues to have a year to remember as he played a crucial 55-run knock against South Africa in the fourth T20I in Rajkot to set up the win for Team India, helping the hosts level the five-match series at 2-2. Walking out to bat in the 13th over, Karthik saw out the initial few balls and then started to tee off, helping India post 169/6 in 20 overs.

Karthik's innings was studded with 9 fours and 2 sixes. He forged a 65-run stand for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya as well. After the game, Hardik told Dinesh that he continues to be an inspiration for everyone.

"I need to tell you this, Genuinely I want to tell you this, you have given a lot of inspiration to many guys in their life. I remember the conversation you were having when you were not in the scheme of things, a lot of people counted you out," Hardik told Dinesh Karthik in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

"I remember those conversations, you told me then that my goal is to play for India again and the goal is to play this World Cup, I am going to give it my everything, and seeing you achieve that is very inspirational. A lot of people are going to learn new things. Well done my brother, very proud of you," he added.

Team India defended 169 with ease in the fourth T20I as they bundled out South Africa for 87. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with four wickets.

The series decider will now be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.