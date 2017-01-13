 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India vs England ODIs: Where to Watch Live Telecast And Live Streaming

Updated: 13 January 2017 16:02 IST

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, with the first in Pune, followed by Cuttack on January 19. Kolkata will host the final match of the ODI series on January 22.

India vs England ODIs: Where to Watch Live Telecast And Live Streaming
India will play the first One-Day International match against England on January 15. © NDTV

After beating England comprehensively in the Test matches, the Indian cricket team will be up against Englishmen in the One Day International (ODI) series starting from January 15 in Pune. After handing over the reins of captaincy to Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play purely as a wicketkeeper-batsman in the series and it will be interesting to see how he approaches the game now. India are scheduled to play three ODIs, with the first in Pune, followed by Cuttack on January 19. Kolkata will host the final match of the ODI series on January 22.

The focus will also be on Yuvraj Singh, the comeback man of Indian cricket, who is back in the reckoning in ODIs for India. His power-hitting is something India has missed, especially at the back end of the innings. Yuvraj last played an ODI for India on December 11, 2013, against South Africa at Centurion while his last T20I appearance was on March 27, 2016, against Australia at Mohali in the World T20.

The stylish left-hander has played 15 T20Is in the past year, scoring 166 runs at an average of 20.75 with a high score of 35. He has also chipped in with five wickets in this period.

The live streaming of the matches will be shown on hotstar.com, while the matches will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

ODI Fixtures:

1st ODI: January 15, Pune

2nd ODI: January 19, Cuttack

3rd ODI: January 22, Kolkata

England have played two practice matches ahead of the three-match ODI series. They won the first match beating MS Dhoni's side by 3 wickets while ended on the losing side in the second warm-up match against Ajinkya Rahane's team by 6 wickets.

Topics : India England Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Yuvraj Singh Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The first match of the series will be played on January 15
  • The match will be aired live on Star Sports
  • The live streaming will be available on Hotstar
Related Articles
Touring India Tests You Physically, Mentally: Nathan Lyon
Touring India Tests You Physically, Mentally: Nathan Lyon
Team Virat Kohli Will Be One of India's Best Ever, Says 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni
Team Virat Kohli Will Be One of India's Best Ever, Says 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni
In Our Scenario Split Captaincy Doesn't Work: MS Dhoni
In Our Scenario Split Captaincy Doesn't Work: MS Dhoni
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.