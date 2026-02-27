India vs Australia LIVE Updates, 2nd Women's ODI: India are aiming to bounce back in the three-match series against Australia as they face off in the second Women's ODI on Friday. The reigning Women's World Cup winners suffered a convincing defeat in the first ODI, getting bowled out for just 214, which was chased down with more than 11 overs to spare. While captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana slammed fifties, India will be hoping to get bigger contributions from the rest of the batting unit. On the other hand, Australia will be hoping to wrap up the series with a game to spare, in what is captain Alyssa Healy's swansong ODI series. (Live Scorecard)