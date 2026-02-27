Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI, LIVE Score Updates
India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd Women's ODI, LIVE Scorecard Updates: India need to win this game to avoid series defeat.
IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd Women's ODI Live Score Updates© Getty
India vs Australia LIVE Updates, 2nd Women's ODI: India are aiming to bounce back in the three-match series against Australia as they face off in the second Women's ODI on Friday. The reigning Women's World Cup winners suffered a convincing defeat in the first ODI, getting bowled out for just 214, which was chased down with more than 11 overs to spare. While captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana slammed fifties, India will be hoping to get bigger contributions from the rest of the batting unit. On the other hand, Australia will be hoping to wrap up the series with a game to spare, in what is captain Alyssa Healy's swansong ODI series. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, India Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2026, Feb 27, 2026
Play In Progress
AUS-W
IND-W
35/0 (6.1)
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
India Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.68
Batsman
Pratika Rawal
18* (22)
Smriti Mandhana
14 (15)
Bowler
Megan Schutt
20/0 (3.1)
Darcie Brown
15/0 (3)
IND-W vs AUS-W Live
WIDE! Full and way too wide outside off. Smriti Mandhana steps across and leaves. Wided.
On a length around middle and off, Pratika Rawal tucks this through mid-wicket for a strike rotation.
Good length around off, Smriti Mandhana keeps it out.
FOUR! Another fortunate boundary for Smriti Mandhana and she seems to be riding her luck so far. On a length, swinging away from the southpaw. Smriti Mandhana shimmies down the track and pokes at it. Gets it edged off the outside and the ball flies past the left of Phoebe Litchfield at second slip for another boundary in this over.
Good length, onto the pads. Pratika Rawal tucks this through backward square leg for a single.
FOUR! Cut away for four from Rawal. Short and wide outside the off stump. Pratika Rawal plants her back foot deep inside the crease, plays this late and cuts this past the left of the diving fielder at point for four more runs.
On a length, around off, swinging it back into the batter. Pratika Rawal pushes this to mid off for another dot.
Good length, on off, Pratika Rawal works it across to mid-wicket.
Shorter and on off, Smriti Mandhana rocks back and punches it down to cover-point.
Inswinging fuller one, outside off. Smriti Mandhana just dabs this to the fielder at gully. A polite appeal from the Aussies to check if this was a bump ball of a straight catch. The replay shows that it was a bump ball.
On a length wide of off, Smriti Mandhana punches this to extra cover for no run.
Pitched up, around off, Smriti Mandhana drives this through the covers region for a couple this time.
FOUR! A fortunate boundary for Smriti. Good length, angling across the left-hander. Smriti Mandhana steps down the track and looks for the one swinging back into her. Goes for the punch but gets an outside edge that goes straight past the keeper to her left and the fielder at slip to her right for a boundary behind the stumps.
WIDE! Brown errs in line again and fires one down the leg. Wided.
Full and around off, Smriti Mandhana pushes this to covers for no run.
WIDE! Full and wide down the leg, Smriti Mandhana misses out on a flick. Wide called by the umpire.
Back of a length around off, Pratika Rawal steps across and defends this well.
FOUR! Almost an action replay from the previous boundary in the same over. Full and swinging it back into the batter, Pratika Rawal leans over it, gets right on top of the bounce and drives this through the covers region for four more runs.
Good length, around off, swinging back into the batter. Pratika Rawal blocks this as well. Looking solid is Rawal.
An inswinging delivery, into the batter on her off-stump. Pratika Rawal presses in front and blocks.