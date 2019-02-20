 
Glenn Maxwell Hits The Nets, Australia Sweat It Out During First Training Session Ahead Of India Series

Updated: 20 February 2019 18:29 IST

Australia will face India in the first of two-match T20I series in Visakhapatnam.

Glenn Maxwell took a swing at the ball during first training session. © Twitter

Glenn Maxwell took a swing at the ball while other members of the Australia team sweated it out as the visitors held their first training session in Hyderabad ahead of first Twenty20 International (T20I) against India on February 24. The flamboyant Maxwell, who will carry the onus of the side in the batting department, was seen playing some hard-hitting shots. While some of the other members from the visiting side were captured warming up with a rugby ball.

Cricket Australia posted a chain of images on their official Twitter account which ranged from team discussion to net practice.

Australia will miss the services of their pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who was ruled out of Australia's T20I and One-day International (ODI) tour of India with a "substantial" muscle tear.

Josh Hazlewood also remains sidelined as he recovers from a back injury picked up in Australia's Test series loss to India.

Among the batsmen opener D'Arcy Short was included as cover for Shaun Marsh as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Short is expected to play in the two T20Is with Marsh joining the squad following the birth of his second child.

Australia will face India in the T20I series in Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru respectively. They will later take on the hosts in a five-match ODI series, starting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 2.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, D'Arcy Short

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • Australia will face India in the first T20I on February 24
  • Maxwell will carry the onus of the side in the batting department
  • Other members from the visiting side were captured warming up
