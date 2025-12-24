Team India's T20 vice-captaincy strategy has backfired following Shubman Gill's omission from the T20 World Cup squad, forcing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reappoint Axar Patel as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy. While many have welcomed the decision to drop Gill based on form, former India international Mohammad Kaif criticised chief selector Ajit Agarkar for the "chaos" surrounding the leadership role. Kaif lambasted the board and the selection committee for what he described as a total lack of foresight regarding the World Cup squad.

Axar Patel had originally been named vice-captain during the five-match series against England earlier this year, but the management transferred the role to Gill upon his return to the side. However, after Gill was dropped following a dip in performance, the BCCI performed a U-turn to reinstate Axar.

"The selectors knew there were better players available for the T20 format," Kaif stated. "By sticking with Gill, they made a mistake that has set Indian cricket back. Over the last few months, they could have invested that time in players like Jaiswal, Samson, or Jitesh Sharma."

Kaif argued that the constant switching of deputies hindered Axar's development as a leader. "It is a loss for both Axar and the national team. If he had remained vice-captain, he would have been consistently involved in high-level team meetings and had the chance to refine his leadership skills. If Suryakumar Yadav were to pick up an injury, a better-prepared Axar would have known his squad inside out. That opportunity for growth was taken away from him," he remarked.

While Kaif agreed that dropping Gill was the correct tactical move, he was scathing about the timing. "You backed Gill until the very last moment only to drop him at the finish line. It is the right call, but it has come far too late. The planning has been non-existent; it has been a waste of time disguised as a strategy. You prioritised a player who simply wasn't ready while better options were sidelined.

"The selectors were eventually left with no choice because Gill failed to score in 17 or 18 innings. The pressure became untenable. No one likes dropping a player, but this indecision has cost the team precious time and denied opportunities to those who were actually in form."