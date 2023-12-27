The first game of Australia Women's three-match ODI Series 2023-24 against hosts India will start at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 28th December at 1:30 PM IST. Australia Women are unbeaten in their last four matches in the format. On the other hand, India Women have won two games while losing and drawing one apiece. Both teams last played against each other in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 where Pooja Vastrakar scored the highest fantasy points for India Women with 107 while Meg Lanning topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Australia Women with 126. Australia won that match by six wickets and three balls to spare chasing 277.

The two teams played the one-off Test before the ODI series which India won by eight wickets.

IND-W vs AUS-W pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is a balanced pitch. The average first innings score at this venue in the last five matches is 174 runs. The pitch is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer.

Pace or spin?

Advertisement

Pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 83% of the total wickets at this venue. Based on the trends, we predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

IND-W vs AUS-W weather report

The temperature at the venue will hover around 28 degree C, accompanied with 45% humidity.

IND-W vs AUS-W Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Advertisement

Amanjot Kaur

Amanjot Kaur is an all-rounder with an average of 79 match fantasy points in the last three games, a fantasy rating of 9.6 and is a safe bet for your fantasy team. Amanjot Kaur bowls right-arm fast-medium.

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player has an average of 60 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.3. Annabel Sutherland is a top-order right-handed batter.

Alana Maria King

Alana King can be a good pick for your fantasy team. This player has an average of 57 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of nine. Alana King bowls leg break and in the recent five matches she has taken eight wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur is a batter with an average of 78 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.6 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player bats right-handed. In the last 5 matches, Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 14, 52, 5, 4, 143 runs at an average of 43.6 per match.

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. She has an average of 105 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. This player is a right-handed batter. In the recently played three matches, Ashleigh Gardner has scored 69 runs at an average of 13.8 per match.

IND-W vs AUS-W squads

Australia Women: Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap and Saika Ishaque

IN-W vs AU-W Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Amanjot Kaur, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Alana King, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in ODIs

In the 50 matches played between these two teams, India Women do not have a good record against Australia Women. While Australia Women have won 40 matches, India Women have managed just 10 wins.

IND-W vs AUS-W ODI records

Highest score: Australia Women posted 332/7 against India in March 2018, which remains the highest score between the two sides in ODIs. Alyssa Healy scored 133 to guide Australia Women to the record total.

India Women, on the other hand, boast a top score of 281/4 against Australia Women in this format. An unbeaten 171 by Harmanpreet Kaur in 115 balls helped India post a good score in just 42 overs per side in the 2017 World Cup semi-final. India won the contest by 36 runs.

Lowest score: India Women recorded 74/10 against Australia Women in January 1982. It is the lowest team total in an ODI match between the two teams.

Australia Women, meanwhile, made 77/10 against India in December 2004, which is their lowest ODI total in this fixture.

India Women vs Australia Women prediction

Australia have won most of the matches against India in this format. Despite India winning the Test match recently against Australia, we predict the visitors will go into this clash as the favourites based on our analysis and trends.