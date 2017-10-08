India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli's Bullet Throw Leaves Mahendra Singh Dhoni Amused

Virat Kohli leaves no stone unturned when it comes to his fielding.

Virat Kohli leaves no stone unturned when it comes to his fielding. © AFP

Just like his power-packed batting, the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli leaves no stone unturned when it comes to his fielding as well. Kohli's stunning throw from the deep against Australia during the first Twenty20 international not just stunned the fans, but also left former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni amused. The incident happened in the 19th over, when Australia's Dan Christian whipped a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery towards the cow corner. The Australian took the single and pushed for the second. Kohli, who was fielding at long-on, grabbed the ball in a flash and fired a bullet throw at the keeper's end. Dhoni came forward and had his gloves up, but Kohli had done the job by then by hitting the stumps directly from the deep.

Indian bowlers performed in unison as Australia were restricted to a meagre 118 for 8 when rain stopped play after 18.4 overs.

Australia's batting woes continued as they once again failed to read Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin. Yadav finished with figures of 2/16 in 4 overs, well supported by Jasprit Bumrah's (2/17 in 3 overs) toe crushing yorkers.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/23 in 4 overs) also played his part to perfection.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl.

The hosts, who recently clinched the one-day series against the Steve Smith-led side 4-1, made two changes from their last ODI in Nagpur on Sunday.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the ODIs to be with his ailing wife, and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav were included for the first game of the three-match series.