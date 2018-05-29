 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Afghanistan Test: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Highlights Of Spin-Heavy Afghan Squad For One-Off Test

Updated: 29 May 2018 16:45 IST

Afghanistan play India in their maiden Test match in Bengaluru from June 14.

India vs Afghanistan Test: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Highlights Of Spin-Heavy Afghan Squad For One-Off Test
Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman highlights of spin-heavy Afghanistan squad © AFP

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (AFG) on Tuesday announced the 15-strong squad for their historic maiden Test against India starting in Bengaluru on June 14. The squad features world's premier T20 bowler Rashid Khan and young Mujeeb ur Rahman. Apart from them, the team features two more spinners -- chinaman Zahir Khan and Amir Hamza Hotak. The squad will be led by Ashgar Stanikzai. While Rashid and Mujeeb made the world take notice of their talent in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, the spin duo will face a different challenge, in form of a Test.

While Rashid Khan has played four first-class games, Mujeeb is yet to play a longer format encounter.

The batting will primarily depend on skipper Stanikzai, Mohammed Shahzad and batting all-rounder Mohammed Nabi. In all, the squad has a collective experience of 205 first-class games.

Only four players have an experience of 20 plus first-class matches.

Nabi, who has the experience of playing for SunRisers Hyderabad in the past two IPL seasons, is the most capped first-class player with 32 games. He is followed by skipper Stanikzai with 23 games, pacer Wafadar (22 games) and Shahzad 20 games.

Afghanistan will miss their experienced seamer Dawlat Zadran, who is out with an injury. The pace department will be handled by Yamin Ahmadzai Wafadar and Sayed Ahmed Shirzad.

Experienced left-arm seamer Shapoor Zadran has been picked for the T20s against Bangladesh in Dehradun but he has not been picked in the longer version as he last played a four-day game in 2013.

Squad: Ashgar Stanikzai, Mohammed Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza Hotak, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai Wafadar, Mujeeb ur Rahman

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Afghanistan India Cricket Team Rashid Khan Mujeeb Ur Rahman Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Afghanistan play India in their maiden Test match in Bengaluru
  • The Afghanistan Test squad features four spinners
  • 4 Afghanistan players have an experience of 20 plus first-class matches
Related Articles
India vs Afghanistan Test: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Highlights Of Spin-Heavy Afghan Squad For One-Off Test
India vs Afghanistan Test: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Highlights Of Spin-Heavy Afghan Squad For One-Off Test
Mustafizur Rahman Ruled Out Of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Series
Mustafizur Rahman Ruled Out Of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Series
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Dedicates Man Of The Match Award To Afghanistan Blast Victims
IPL 2018: Rashid Khan Dedicates Man Of The Match Award To Afghanistan Blast Victims
Watch: Rashid Khan Hits MS Dhoni-Esque Helicopter Shot In SRH vs KKR IPL Match
Watch: Rashid Khan Hits MS Dhoni-Esque Helicopter Shot In SRH vs KKR IPL Match
IPL: Rashid Khan Is "Best T20 Spinner In The World", Says Sachin Tendulkar
IPL: Rashid Khan Is "Best T20 Spinner In The World", Says Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.