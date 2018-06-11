India vs Afghanistan: Mohammed Shami Dropped From Test Squad After Failing Fitness Test

India pacer Mohammed Shami was dropped from the Test team for the one-off match against Afghanistan after he failed to clear the fitness test at NCA, Bengaluru, BCCI's All-India Senior Selection Committee said on Monday. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini was named as Shami's replacement for the lone Test. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as Mohammed Shami 's replacement in the Indian Test team for the upcoming Paytm Test against Afghanistan. The announcement came after Shami failed to clear the fitness test at NCA, Bengaluru", the media release said.

India A fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani were also asked by the team management to attend the training sessions.

"The Indian team management has requested that India A fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani attend the training sessions of the Indian team and bowl at the Indian batsmen in the nets. A request was also made for Ankit Rajpoot, but the Uttar Pradesh fast bowler is unwell," the release added.

Meanwhile, the selection committee has named Ishan Kishan in India A team for the away one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A.

Sanju Samson, who was originally named in the squad, also failed his fitness test and was replaced by former India Under 19 captain, who cleared his fitness test.

India play Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Bengaluru beginning June 14.