 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Afghanistan: Mohammed Shami Dropped From Test Squad After Failing Fitness Test

Updated: 11 June 2018 18:03 IST

Mohammed Shami will be replaced by Navdeep Saini in the squad.

India vs Afghanistan: Mohammed Shami Dropped From Test Squad After Failing Fitness Test
India pacer Mohammed Shami had failed to clear the fitness test © AFP

India pacer Mohammed Shami was dropped from the Test team for the one-off match against Afghanistan after he failed to clear the fitness test at NCA, Bengaluru, BCCI's All-India Senior Selection Committee said on Monday. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini was named as Shami's replacement for the lone Test. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as Mohammed Shami's replacement in the Indian Test team for the upcoming Paytm Test against Afghanistan. The announcement came after Shami failed to clear the fitness test at NCA, Bengaluru", the media release said.

India A fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani were also asked by the team management to attend the training sessions.

"The Indian team management has requested that India A fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani attend the training sessions of the Indian team and bowl at the Indian batsmen in the nets. A request was also made for Ankit Rajpoot, but the Uttar Pradesh fast bowler is unwell," the release added.

Meanwhile, the selection committee has named Ishan Kishan in India A team for the away one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A.

Sanju Samson, who was originally named in the squad, also failed his fitness test and was replaced by former India Under 19 captain, who cleared his fitness test.

India play Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Bengaluru beginning June 14.

Comments
Topics : Afghanistan Mohammed Shami India Cricket Team Navdeep Saini Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami will be replaced by Navdeep Saini in the squad.
  • Mohammed Shami failed to clear a fitness test in Bengaluru
  • India play one Test against Afghanistan beginning Thursday
Related Articles
India vs Afghanistan: Mohammed Shami Dropped From Test Squad After Failing Fitness Test
India vs Afghanistan: Mohammed Shami Dropped From Test Squad After Failing Fitness Test
"Will Invite Her For Second Marriage": Shami Laughs Off Wife
"Will Invite Her For Second Marriage": Shami Laughs Off Wife's Allegation
Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid Added To ICC World XI For Match Against West Indies
Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid Added To ICC World XI For Match Against West Indies
Police Allows Mohammed Shami To Join Delhi Daredevils After Three-hour Interrogation
Police Allows Mohammed Shami To Join Delhi Daredevils After Three-hour Interrogation
Mohammad Shami, Accused Of Domestic Violence And Infidelity By Wife Hasin Jahan, Summoned By Kolkata Police
Mohammad Shami, Accused Of Domestic Violence And Infidelity By Wife Hasin Jahan, Summoned By Kolkata Police
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 05 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.