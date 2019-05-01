India's tour of West Indies, initially slated to start right after the conclusion of ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, has been rescheduled by Cricket West Indies (CWI) in agreement to a request by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI). According to media reports, the dates for the lengthy tour, comprising two Test matches, three One-day Internationals and three T20 Internationals, will be finalised by CWI in their board meeting on May 13. The reports further claim that the tour, in all likelihood, will begin from the first week of August and continue till September 4.

In accordance with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Future Tours Programme, the Indian team were slated to embark on their tour of West Indies right after the World Cup, which ends on July 14. It is believed, the BCCI might have wanted Indian players to have a break before the tour, which the CWI was happy to entertain.

Moreover, the BCCI has requested CWI to include a three-day warm-up match during the India tour. India A will also be playing three four-day matches in West Indies prior to the senior team's tour game. A final schedule for all the tours will be finalised at the CWI Board meeting in two weeks.

The CWI also wanted to clear dates for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Initially, the seventh edition of the CPL was supposed to run from August 21 to September 27. Now as per the revised dates, the league will be hosted from September 4 and October 12.

"We are pleased that we have been able to collaborate with CPL to find a spot in our international calendar to ensure that all the best Caribbean cricketers can take part, as the tournament plays a crucial role in our preparations and planning for the T20 World Cup in 2020," CWI's chief executive officer Johnny Grave said in a statement issued by CPL.

(With ANI Inputs)