Indian cricket team stars have huge fan appeal. In a cricket-crazy nation like India, cricketers are treated no less than demi-Gods. The situation is such that sometimes cricketers' privacy is also not respected. Even when they are out with their family or just casually strolling somewhere, selfie-seekers are always around the corner. The same was seen in a viral video where selfie-seekers left India star Washington Sundar irritated. However, social media users were a divided lot after seeing Sundar's refusal to give selfies.

They are fed-up with people invading their privacy each time they step out , fans should give them space and not follow with cameras everywhere. — HealthyandWise (@ITalkWisely) January 2, 2026

This is after doing what exactly for indian cricket team??? — Abhishek Singh (@Shiv3627) January 2, 2026

Or may be he's just not having a good day, don't judge. — Nishant Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@Nishant_Bliss) January 2, 2026

Too much attitude — Development Pandey (@retweetman72) January 2, 2026

Washington Sundar so far has played 17 Tests, 28 ODIs, and 58 T20Is for India. He is most likely to be picked for the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

Washington Sundar has been selected for the T20 World Cup 2026. However, former India star Wasim Jaffer expressed his surprise at the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's decision, adding that opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma should have been selected ahead of all-rounder Washington Sundar and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, with the latter being a surprise inclusion after his heroics in Jharkhand's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning campaign earlier this month.

"Why not Jaiswal & Jitesh? I would have them in place of Ishan & Washi. Axar is VC, so he's sure to play, and you can't play Washi ahead of Varun and Kuldeep. Jitesh hasn't done anything wrong to be dropped, and Yashasvi-don't need any explaining why he shouldn't be there in the first place," Jaffer posted on his X handle.

Sundar was part of the squad during India's recent T20I series win over South Africa, but he only featured in the series-deciding game in Ahmedabad. He is one of four spinners in India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk).