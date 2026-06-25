India pacer Akash Deep tied the knot with Akshita Raj in Varanasi. On Wednesday, the fast bowler shared pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony on social media. In one of the tagged clips, Akash is seen giving a humorous response when asked about the absence of his India teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and legendary captain MS Dhoni. "Brother, you haven't invited Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to your wedding," asked a guest. To this, Akash replied, "Shaadi ho paayega yahan Banaras mein (Will the marriage take place here in Banaras)?"

His response indicates that the presence of the trio would have made the conduct of the wedding ceremony tough, as it would have drawn a massive crowd.

Akash Deep has played 10 Test matches for India, picking up 28 wickets. His best bowling figures in an innings are 6 for 60, while his best in a match are 10 for 112.

His defining moment is a match haul of 12 wickets against England in Birmingham during the Anderson-Tendulkar series last year.

Akash Deep was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026, but he missed out on the season due to injury. He suffered a lower-back stress injury, which effectively sidelined him for the edition. The injury also puts the right-arm pacer out of contention for India's Test squad.

While Akash Deep continues recovery, India played Afghanistan in a one-off Test from June 6 to 8 in Mullanpur. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna formed the pace attack for the hosts in the game. The Shubman Gill-led side won the contest by an innings and 300 runs.

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