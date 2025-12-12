The Indian U19 team has sent a massive statement to their rivals in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025, registering their highest-ever Youth One Day International (ODI) total with an unbelievable display of power-hitting against the UAE. This monumental innings saw India cruise past the 400-run mark for the third time in Youth ODIs history, a record not matched by any team in the world. India finished the innings on a score of 433/6 against the United Arab Emirates in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 opener on Friday, bettering their own record of scoring the most 400+ totals in Youth ODIs.

India's charge was led by none other than the 14-year-old opening batter, Vaibhav Suryvanshi, who anchored the innings with a spectacular knock. Suryvanshi dominated the bowling attack, smashing a breathtaking 171 off just 95 balls. His innings was an exhibition of controlled aggression, setting up a foundation that the middle order capitalised on ruthlessly.

Support came in droves from the middle-order batsmen, with Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra both registering identical, fluent scores of 69. Their sustained pressure ensured the run rate never dipped, driving the team towards a historic score.

By the end of their innings, India U19 had posted a mammoth 433 for 6 against the UAE in the opening clash of the tournament, which now stands as India's highest-ever Youth ODI score.

More significantly, this innings has cemented India's status as the most dominant batting unit in the history of Youth ODIs.

Most 400+ Totals In Youth ODIs

India now holds the world record for the most 400+ innings totals in Youth ODIs, with three such scores. The previous two occasions were 425/3 against Scotland in 2004 and 405/5 against Uganda in 2022.

Only a handful of teams have managed to breach the 400-run mark in this format, including Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

Despite this phenomenal achievement, the record for the highest team total in Youth ODIs still belongs to Australia, who blasted a mind-boggling 480/6 against Kenya in 2002.

This performance highlights India's depth of talent and serves as a powerful warning to every team in the tournament, making them clear favourites for the Asia Cup title.