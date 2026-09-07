Just a couple of days before the start of the Asian Games 2026, Team India has set up a historic first-ever T20 clash with Japan. The two teams, who have never faced each other in a cricketing contest before, are scheduled to clash on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. However, huge chaos over the broadcaster has erupted for the historic cricket match, with the local broadcasters reportedly scrambling to find a partner.

A report in Cricbuzz has claimed that the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) is in talks with ITW Universe to secure the rights. Since the match is set to be held just two days before the start of the Asian Games, logistics have become a problem for the broadcasters.

While the TV broadcasting deal is yet to be finalised, it has been reported that the match could be streamed live on YouTube.

In India, FanCode is in the broadcasting mix for the T20I match, having worked extensively with the JCA in the past. ITW, on the other hand, is in talks with Star, Sony, and Zee.

However, it also has to be noted that the women's cricket final will be held in Japan at Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin City, Aichi, just an hour after the Indian men's match kicks off. Since the Indian women's team is the favourite to claim the top podium spot in the Asian Games, the broadcasting of the two matches could become a huge nightmare for potential suitors.

The Indian team is also scheduled to hold a practice session in Sano before the Japan clash two days later.

Beyond the logistical hurdles, the historic fixture holds immense diplomatic and sporting significance as it officially launches the 'Sport 75' initiative, marking the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. Played for the Suzuki Cup, the match aims to expand cricket's footprint in East Asia while fostering deeper bilateral ties between the two nations ahead of India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

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