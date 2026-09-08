With India's current head coach Gautam Gambhir often coming under scrutiny, a number of different candidates have been floated around by experts for the job. Legendary India batter VVS Laxman is one of them. Another name is former India cricketer and 2011 World Cup-winner Ashish Nehra, who has enjoyed a successful stint as Gujarat Titans' (GT) head coach in the IPL. Speaking on the possibility of coaching India one day, Nehra said that he does not hold any specific ambition of doing so, but did not shut the door for the future.

"First things first, I will not use the word ambition. I never plan. Yes, it will be a great honour and a privilege, but I never plan things like that. We'll see in the future. No, no ambition. I'm very happy where I am," Nehra said, speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony.

"When it comes to GT, lots of people say, 'you have done well in coaching'. It's not me; it's about the team. Yes, when your captain, when your coach is always associated, that's the way it goes, especially in India, but I'm dead against it," Nehra said.

Nehra elaborated that he would have to consider a number of factors if he were to be approached for the role of becoming India's head coach.

"It's very difficult to answer right now. First things first, I'll have to check with the High Commission, which is my wife. Otherwise I'll get the divorce. It's a travelling thing, which comes to eight or nine months. Not easy," he stated.

"When it comes to international cricket, not too many people have done more than 3-4 years... the kinds of demands, the kinds of travelling," he pointed out.

As head coach of GT, Nehra led the franchise to IPL glory in its very first year in 2022. GT have also finished as runners-up on two other occasions (2023, 2026), and reached

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