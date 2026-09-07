The Asian Games cricket schedule is out. In the women's section, India will directly enter the quarter-finals on September 18. The semi-finals will be held on September 20, while the medal matches will be played on September 22. In the men's section, India will directly enter the quarter-finals on September 28. The semi-finals will be held on October 1, while the medal matches will be played on October 3 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. On the same day, the third ODI between India and the West Indies will be played in New Chandigarh. If India qualify for the final, two Indian teams will be playing on the same day in different countries.

The same thing happened on September 12, 1998, when India played at the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and the Sahara Friendship Cup in Toronto on the same day.

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The 20th Asian Games will see the women's tournament get underway on September 17 ~ followed by the men's competition from September 24! #AsianGames2026 #ACC pic.twitter.com/bOamnB5sya — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2026

Head of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) VVS Laxman will serve as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

The development was confirmed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as it announced the 768-member Indian contingent for the Asian Games, comprising 503 athletes, 246 team officials/support staff, and 19 contingent staff members.

Laxman will oversee the men's team as regular head coach Gautam Gambhir gets a rest ahead of the West Indies white-ball series, which will get underway on September 27. As per the ministry's release, Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Subhadeep Ghosh will join Laxman, while Amol Muzumdar will spearhead the women's team at the Asiad.

Laxman recently oversaw the Indian team during the T20I series against Zimbabwe in July. This followed Gambhir being rested after the white-ball series against England.

The Indian men's and women's teams enter the Asian Games as defending champions, having won the title at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. Ruturaj Gaikwad led the largely second-string Indian side to gold at the Asiad, while Harmanpreet Kaur guided the Women in Blue to gold in the women's event.

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