Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lived up to the hype in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe with a scintillating half-century that helped India cruise to a seven-wicket victory. After enduring three successive disappointing outings against England, the 15-year-old prodigy rediscovered his touch in Harare, smashing 50 off just 19 deliveries. His knock, featuring four boundaries and four sixes, made him the youngest player ever to score an international half-century. The explosive knock made India's chase of 126 straightforward, as Shreyas Iyer and Co reached the target with 40 balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

With India preparing for the second T20I, stand-in bowling coach Sunil Joshi lauded Sooryavanshi for his match-winning innings and impressive batting display.

"I think the first thing is, let's focus on his batting. He's been sensational and I'm glad that he has done well. This is a hunting ground for him. He performed well in the U19 World Cup finals here. He had a good performance yesterday as well," Joshi told reporters in the pre-match press conference, ahead of the second T20I on Saturday.

He also revealed that some work will be put in on Sooryavanshi's bowling skills at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. "Vaibhav has been very comfortable with his batting. Whenever we get time in his bowling, I'll work with him in the CoE. Whenever we will see him bowling well, we'll definitely and quickly focus on that."

Addressing comparisons surrounding emerging seam-bowling all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, Joshi urged patience and persistence with young talents adapting to the demands of international T20 cricket.

"Look, we shouldn't compare. Suryansh is making his place in the Indian team. Hardik (Pandya) has made his place. Shivam (Dube) has also made his place. So, he's a rising talent. We have to persist with him. He's working on good things, and good areas. That's what we want in the T20 format."

Joshi also pointed out the spin-bowling capabilities offered by top-order batters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, though they haven't been used much at the international level. "I think all three are good bowlers and all-rounders, although Abhishek Sharma has improved a lot.

"The coaches always want him to improve every time for the better and Harsh Dubey has also performed well. We also have Tilak Verma with us. In fact, he's also another optional bowler. We have conversations with him about not giving too many runs, giving more dot balls, and focusing on the basics. That's it, very simple and just keep it simple."

(With IANS Inputs)

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