Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's chances of making an international comeback now appear extremely slim. The right-arm fast bowler, who played a key role in India's memorable ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, has remained out of favour with the selectors since India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. Despite battling injuries and delivering impressive performances in domestic cricket, Shami has not been able to regain his place in the national team. His omission from the squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka has further indicated that the selectors may have moved on from the veteran pacer.

Recently, a Sportstar report shed light on the selection committee's long-term plans, dealing another blow to Shami's hopes of an India return. According to the report, the selectors have identified a pool of 15 young fast bowlers who are expected to form the backbone of India's pace attack in the coming years.

These 15 players have been shortlisted across all three formats, and notably, Shami's name does not feature in the group.

According to the report, the selectors have already shifted their focus to the next World Test Championship cycle and the 2027 ODI World Cup. Instead of continuing with experienced fast bowlers, they want to invest in a younger group of pacers by giving them valuable international exposure now. The aim is to ensure these players are well-prepared when India begins its next major phase, with the transition in the national team already in progress.

Earlier, former India captain Kris Srikkanth expressed his disappointment over the team management's decision to overlook veteran pacer Mohammed Shami across formats.

"Prince Yadav is also a good bowler, along with Gurnoor Brar and Mohsin Khan. These three should not be written off. They could make the World Cup squad as 15 months is still a long way off. But Shami was an outstanding bowler. I am surprised the management has turned him into a nobody," Srikkanth said on Star Sports.

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