The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, announced on Sunday that India has been awarded the "Guinness World Record" for the largest attendance in a T20 match ever. The milestone was set during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final between the eventual winners Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

"A proud moment for everyone as India creates the Guinness World Record. This one is for all our fans for their unmatched passion and unwavering support. Congratulations to @GCAMotera and @IPL", a tweet from BCCI read.

Jay Shah also took to Twitter and wrote: "Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible!"

Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI https://t.co/JHilbDLSB2 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 27, 2022

It is indeed a proud moment for the entire country to have been honored with the Guinness World Record for the highest attendance ever in a T20 cricket match. The Narendra Modi Stadium (also known as Motera) was revamped in 2021 and was renamed with the hope of inviting a 'record-breaking' crowd to cricket matches at the venue.

Earlier known as Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Stadium, Motera the stadium has a capacity of 110,000 which is nearly 10,000 more than Melbourne Cricket Ground with an official capacity of 100,024.

