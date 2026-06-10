The Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped the country unearth a new gem in the form of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After setting the IPL 2026 season on fire with his Orange Cap-winning performance, which saw him score 776 runs, Sooryavanshi was named in India's T20I team for the Ireland and England series at the age of 15. While both his teammates and opponents will be excited to see what Sooryavanshi brings to the table on the international circuit, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has a similar feeling.

Speaking to reporters after India's win over Afghanistan in the one-off Test, Kotak said that patience and trust are going to be the key factors for the 15-year-old opener to succeed in the long run.

"See, as a batting coach or any coach, it's always a challenge because at this level the players have their own thinking, their own style, and their own way they have succeeded. And then, when you try to add something, it always takes time, and it always takes trust for them to believe. For me, it is so important how much you want to add and when you want to add," Kotak told reporters after India's win over Afghanistan in the one-off Test.

Kotak, much like fans and other former cricketers, was flabbergasted by how Sooryavanshi thrashed some of the finest bowlers in the world during the IPL 2026.

"I have seen a couple of innings in the U19 Challenger Trophy. But from last year's IPL and the way he bats, the way he executes those shots, it's really exciting, to be very honest, for a 15-year-old. And the way he has faced and succeeded against all the world-class bowlers is unbelievable, showing how talented he is," he added.

"So, I am really excited. But personally, we will let him come; let's see what actually helps him. Whenever we observe something, we will definitely try to help him only as much as he needs," said Kotak.

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