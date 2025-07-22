India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates: India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh displayed fielding heroics he was once famous for, as a lightning throw from backward point resulted in the dismissal of South Africa Champions' Jacques Rudolph in their World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 contest. Captain AB de Villiers and JP Duminy are now at the crease for three-down South Africa Champions. SAC have reached 81/3 after 10 overs, after being put into bat. Piyush Chawla and Yusuf Pathan have taken a wicket each. This is India's first fixture of WCL 2025, having previously refused to play Pakistan Champions. Meanwhile, South Africa Champions beat West Indies Champions in a dramatic bowl-out in their opening encounter. (Live Scorecard)