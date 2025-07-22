India Champions vs South Africa Champions LIVE Score Updates, WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh's Magical Fielding Sends SA 3-Down; AB De Villiers Walks In
India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates: AB de Villiers and JP Duminy are at the crease, after Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan showcased their class.
India Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates: India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh displayed fielding heroics he was once famous for, as a lightning throw from backward point resulted in the dismissal of South Africa Champions' Jacques Rudolph in their World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 contest. Captain AB de Villiers and JP Duminy are now at the crease for three-down South Africa Champions. SAC have reached 81/3 after 10 overs, after being put into bat. Piyush Chawla and Yusuf Pathan have taken a wicket each. This is India's first fixture of WCL 2025, having previously refused to play Pakistan Champions. Meanwhile, South Africa Champions beat West Indies Champions in a dramatic bowl-out in their opening encounter. (Live Scorecard)
INDCH vs SACH, WCL 2025, Live Updates
1 run, played towards point.
Flat and spinning away, outside off. JP Duminy looks to cut but misses.
SIX! ALL THE WAY! Welcome boundary! Sees the flight and JP Duminy holds his ground, thumps it over mid on for a biggie.
Piyush Chawla flights it on middle, JP Duminy drives it to cover.
Slows it up and bowls it on the pads. JP Duminy tucks it to square leg for a single.
Wide! Quicker, fuller and down leg. JP Duminy looks to flick but misses it.
Tossed up, around off, JP Duminy defends on the leg side.
JP Duminy comes in next.
OUT! BOWLED! Both the set batters are gone! India Champions on top now! Tossed up full and on middle, comes with an angle from around the wicket. Sarel Erwee looks to slog-sweep it but misses and it crashes the stumps.
Shorter and outside off, AB de Villiers slaps it to cover and gets off the mark with a single.
This is full and around off, Sarel Erwee pushes it to cover for one.
AB de Villiers walks in.
OUT! RUN OUT! A wicket against the run of play! On middle, Jacques Rudolph reverse sweeps it to point. He was ball watching while Sarel Erwee was running across. Jacques Rudolph runs as Yuvraj Singh throws it to Pathan who twirls around and clips the bails off. The replay shows Jacques Rudolph was just short.
FOUR! Beats the fielder! This is full and on middle, Sarel Erwee slams it down to long on where the fielder dives to his left but in vain.
Short in length and on middle, pulled to square leg for a single.
Touch fuller and on middle and off. Jacques Rudolph blocks it out.
Good length ball, outside off, Jacques Rudolph cuts it to deep point for a couple.
One more run as Sarel Erwee pulls it to deep mid-wicket.
Irfan Pathan swings one in on the fuller side. Jacques Rudolph tucks it to square leg for one.
Wide! Irfan Pathan starts with a wide one down leg. Jacques Rudolph looks to flick but misses.