India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates: Desperate for a win, India Champions are playing against England Champions in their World Championship of Legends match on Sunday in Leeds. India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh won the toss and opted to bowl first against England Champions. Both the teams are yet to open their win tally and struggling at the bottom two of the points table. India lost their opening games to South Africa and Australia. England, on the other hand, lost three out of their first four matches. One of their game was cancelled due to rain. Earlier on Saturday, India faced a shocking four-wicket defeat against Australia. (Live Scorecard)

