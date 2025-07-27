Story ProgressBack to home
India Champions vs England Champions LIVE Score, WCL 2025: India Opt To Bowl vs England
India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates: Both India and England have not won any game so far this season.
India Champions vs England Champions, WCL 2025 Live Updates: Desperate for a win, India Champions are playing against England Champions in their World Championship of Legends match on Sunday in Leeds. India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh won the toss and opted to bowl first against England Champions. Both the teams are yet to open their win tally and struggling at the bottom two of the points table. India lost their opening games to South Africa and Australia. England, on the other hand, lost three out of their first four matches. One of their game was cancelled due to rain. Earlier on Saturday, India faced a shocking four-wicket defeat against Australia. (Live Scorecard)
The captain of England Champions, Eoin Morgan says they wanted to bowl first as well. Tells they have struggled to find the form. Admits that South Africa hammered them in the last game, but today they will be keen to take on the challenge. Reckons they have played some good cricket but have to be more competitive. Informs Ryan Sidebottom comes in for Liam Plunkett.
Yuvraj Singh, the skipper of India Champions says they will bowl first as it seems to be a good chasing track. Admits it is a crucial game for them. Informs Stuart Binny comes in for Suresh Raina.
Impact Players for England Champions - Chris Tremlett, Usman Afzaal, Alastair Cook, James Vince, Liam Plunkett.
Impact Players for India Champions - Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.
England Champions (Playing XI) - Phil Mustard (WK), Ravi Bopara, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Eoin Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ryan Sidebottom.
India Champions (Playing XI) - Robin Uthappa(WK), Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(C), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Stuart Binny, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Pawan Negi.
TOSS - India Champions have won the toss and elected to BOWL.
England Champions are in a similar position as well. Just a place above India having played a game extra, they could be the first team out if they lose today. It’s the final game for England and a must win as two points could keep them mathematically in the contest. Both team came with a balanced squad into the tournament but are yet to register a victory. One of them will see the sun today. A lot is riding on this game at the moment. Who are you supporting? Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Time for the second match of the day and it’s between India and England. The points table is shaping up nicely in the World Championship of Legends and today we see two teams relishing in the bottom of the table face each other. It’s been an underwhelming season for India Champions who came into this tournament with lots of confidence but still without a win in the bag, things are looking not good for them.
...MATCH DAY...
The World Championship of Legends 2025 continues to enthrall cricket fans, and Match 13 brings a highly anticipated clash between the India Champions and the England Champions at Headingley, Leeds. This promises to be a riveting encounter between two cricketing giants, even in their legendary avatars. India Champions, the reigning champions of this tournament, have had a tough title defence and after their opening fixture against Pakistan was cancelled, they have gone on to lose against South Africa and most recently against Australia Champions, the second defeat being a very bitter pill to swallow as India were in complete control for about two-thirds of the game. On the other hand, the England Champions have had an up-and-down ride. They started with a narrow 5-run loss to Pakistan Champions. Their match against Australia Champions was a no-result due to rain. They then lost to West Indies Champions by 10 runs, but suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat against South Africa Champions with AB de Villiers once again proving to be their nemesis. England will be desperate for a win to revive their hopes in the tournament. For both teams, this Match 13 is crucial. India Champions will be desperate for their first win to gain momentum and climb the points table after a slow start. England Champions, equally, need to secure a victory to keep their playoff aspirations alive. A loss for either side could make their path to the semi-finals significantly harder.