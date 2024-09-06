Story ProgressBack to home
India C vs India D, Day 2, Duleep Trophy 2024: Live Cricket Score And Updates
India C vs India D Live Score: Onus on Baba Indrajith and Abhishek Porel to stabilise the sinking India C ship.
India C vs India D, Duleep Trophy Live
India C vs India D Live Cricket Score And Updates: In an intriguing battle between India C and India D, it's the bowling unit of the two sides that has enjoyed the most. India D were bundled out for just 164, that too after Axar Patel produced a heroic counter-attacking knock of 86 runs off 118 balls. None of the other India D batters managed to cross the 15-run mark. In reply, India D lost the top 4 batters early, with Harshit Rana picking up the opening duo. As the game resumes on Day 2, Baba Indrajith and Abhishek Porel would look to stabilise the ship. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from India C vs India D, Day 2 Duleep Trophy 2024 match:
Match 2, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 05, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-C
103/6 (39.0)
IND-D
164/10 (48.3)
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
India C won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.64
Batsman
Baba Indrajith
23* (58)
Hrithik Shokeen
1 (2)
Bowler
Harshit Rana
22/4 (10)
Arshdeep Singh
24/0 (10)
India C vs India D, Duleep Trophy Live
